Slaven Belupo - Istra 1961

Follow the Hrvatski Telekom Prva Liga live Football match between Slaven Belupo and Istra 1961 with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 18 September 2021.





Catch the latest Slaven Belupo and Istra 1961 news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Slaven Belupo and Istra 1961. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

