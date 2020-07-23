Football

Huddersfield appoint Bielsa's assistant Corberan as manager

ByReuters
39 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

July 23 (Reuters) - Huddersfield Town have appointed Leeds United assistant coach Carlos Corberan as their manager, the second-tier Championship club said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Spaniard spent three years at Elland Road as Leeds Under-23 coach and a member of Marcelo Bielsa's backroom staff, helping them win the Championship this season.

Corberan replaced English manager Danny Cowley who was sacked by Huddersfield last week after a 2-1 win over second-placed West Bromwich Albion, which confirmed their place in next season's Championship.

Corberan, 37, previously worked under Manuel Pellegrini and Unai Emery at Spanish club Valencia.

"Carlos was our ideal candidate for our new head coach from the outset, as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours," Leigh Bromby, Huddersfield's head of football operations, said in a club statement https://www.htafc.com/news/2020/july/carlos-corberan-appointed-head-coach.

"After two difficult seasons, we have put a lot of thought and work into what we want to be and how we operate moving forward."

Huddersfield finished 18th in the Championship on 51 points under interim manager Danny Schofield, who took charge for their 4-1 defeat by Millwall in the final game of the season. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak, editing by Ed Osmond)

What's On