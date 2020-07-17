Football

Huesca seal return to La Liga

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

July 17 (Reuters) - Huesca sealed a quick return to La Liga on Friday when they beat Numancia 3-0 while Real Zaragoza and Almeria both lost.

Victory put Huesca on 67 points with one game left in the Segunda Division, four ahead of Almeria and Girona.

Cadiz were already promoted.

Football

Coach Jorge Jesus leaves Flamengo to return to Portugal

AN HOUR AGO

Zaragoza lost 4-1 at Albacete while Almeria went down 2-1 away to Ponferradina.

Huesca, from north-west Spain, were promoted to La Liga for the first time in 2018 but lasted only one season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Premier League

Watford boss Nigel Pearson: We had passengers in West Ham defeat

AN HOUR AGO
Football

West ham claim vital win over Watford, safety almost assured

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On