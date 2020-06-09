Football

Humble Getafe take on established order in push for Champions League

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MADRID, June 9 (Reuters) - Often the butt of jokes about their lack of history and small fan base, unfashionable Getafe are out to get one over Spanish football's biggest clubs in the race to qualify for the Champions League when the La Liga season resumes this week.

Only five points separated five teams vying for third and fourth place when the campaign was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Getafe, who have never qualified for Europe's elite competition, firmly the odd one out.

Sevilla were third on 47 points with 11 matches to go while Real Sociedad were fourth on 46, level with fifth-placed Getafe.

Football

EFL clubs vote to keep promotion/relegation if seasons curtailed

AN HOUR AGO

Atletico Madrid are sixth on 45 while seventh-placed Valencia are still in contention on 42.

Atletico and Valencia have both reached Champions League finals on two occasions in the 21st century and not qualifying would signal a disaster for both sides, particularly Atleti who knocked out holders Liverpool in March in the last 16.

Sevilla are no strangers to Europe's biggest stage either and got to the quarter-finals in 2018 while Real Sociedad reached the group stages in the 2013-14 season.

Getafe, meanwhile, have only existed since 1983 and have long struggled to fill their 17,000-capacity stadium.

In 2011 they poked fun at their low number of followers by making a tongue-in-cheek advert encouraging fans to become sperm donors and "breed" a new generation of supporters.

But the Madrid side have become experts in competing with the top sides, with coach Jose Bordalas a master tactician who revels in winding up the established order.

"It's beautiful to see us causing problems for clubs who are far bigger and far richer than us," said Bordalas in February, whose side narrowly missed out on the top-four last season and knocked Ajax Amsterdam of the Europa League this term.

Defender Vitorino Antunes recently added: "This Getafe side deserves to qualify for the Champions League." (Reporting by Richard Martin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football

Southgate hopes BLM protests could signal change in society

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Lallana agrees short-term extension at Liverpool, will leave at end of season

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

EFL clubs vote to keep promotion/relegation if seasons curtailed

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Southgate hopes BLM protests could signal change in society

2 HOURS AGO
Premier League

Lallana agrees short-term extension at Liverpool, will leave at end of season

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Yorke: I can’t even get an interview with Ferguson’s recommendation

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

00:01:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

00:01:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

AEK Athens and Panathinaikos take a knee for George Floyd

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Vandoorne wins Formula E Race at Home Challenge

00:02:57
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Djokovic voices concerns over 'extreme' US Open coronavirus protocols

YESTERDAY AT 14:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers

07/06/2020 AT 11:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Formula 1

Unwell Massa visited hospital for checks

29/07/2017 AT 08:32
Premier League

Mourinho: I'm not interested in Morata's move to Chelsea

20/07/2017 AT 10:47
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Golf

Harry Kane fails at 'socially-distant' putting world record, but Paul McGinley smashes it

06/06/2020 AT 16:58
Play Icon
Equestrian

Italy’s De Luca Races to Longines Global Champions Tour Win in Shanghai

01/05/2017 AT 13:34
Monza

Gleason to make Touring Car debut as WTCC season heads to Monza

26/04/2017 AT 12:18
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp 'to arrive at Anfield on Thursday' to sign Liverpool deal

07/10/2015 AT 07:11
View more

What's On

Previous articleEFL clubs vote to keep promotion/relegation if seasons curtailed
Next articleEvian Championship cancelled due to coronavirus