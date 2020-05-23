Football

Hungarian season restarts after coronavirus stoppage

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian league became the latest to restart after the coronavirus stoppage on Saturday as leaders Ferencvaros came from behind to beat Debrecen 2-1.

As in other countries where football is being played, the match took place without fans -- although 5,000 cardboard cutouts of supporters were placed in the seats and piped crowd noise also spiced up the atmosphere.

"Portraits of supporters appeared in the stands and encouragement from fans from the speakers also supported us," Ferencvaros said on their website.

Bundesliga

Bayern down Frankfurt to restore lead ahead of title showdown with Dortmund

2 HOURS AGO

Adam Bodi gave Debrecen a 13th-minute lead but David Siger levelled from close range in the 22nd minute and scored the winner three minutes before halftime as Ferencavaros extended their lead over Fehervar to six points with a game in hand.

It was the only league game to be played on Saturday although the first legs of the two Cup semi-finals -- Mezokovesd-Fehervar and MTK Budapest-Honved -- were being staged later on Saturday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Football
