"After several negative tests Marco Rossi's latest test showed a positive result," the Hungarian Football Federation MLSZ said on Twitter. "He was immediately separated from the players and the staff."

The MLSZ said further information would be available at the team's evening news conference.

Football Kroos hits out at new tournaments, says players treated like 'puppets' 14 MINUTES AGO

Hungary had allowed domestic and international matches to be played in front of fans, unlike other European countries, at a one-third capacity until Wednesday.

However, the government imposed new rules that precludes spectators from attending matches due to a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

Teams and sporting associations including MLSZ have said they did their best to limit the spread of the virus, although the pandemic has decimated several top-league teams already.

By beating Bulgaria last month, Hungary became one of the last eight teams to compete for the four remaining spots for the European Championships, which were postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Football Asian confederation announces new schedule for World Cup qualifying 33 MINUTES AGO