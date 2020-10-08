Iceland, Hungary, North Macedonia and Georgia all secured a place in the Euro 2020 playoff finals with wins on Thursday.

Four other games - Norway v Serbia, Bosnia v Northern Ireland, Slovakia v Ireland and Scotland v Israel - went to extra-time, with the winners also going through to the playoff finals on November 12.

Goals from Willi Orban, Zsolt Kalmar and Nemanja Nikolic gave the Hungarians a 3-1 win in Bulgaria while Iceland edged visitors Romania 2-1 with a Gylfi Sigurdsson double.

Hungary will host Iceland in their playoff final.

North Macedonia overcame Balkan neighbours Kosovo 2-1 as they aim to qualify for their first major tournament as an independent nation, while Georgia beat Belarus 1-0, courtesy of an early Tornike Okriashvili penalty.

Georgia will welcome North Macedonia in their playoff final.

Euro 2020, originally scheduled for June 12-July 12, was pushed back 12 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and is now due to be held from June 11-July 11 next year.

