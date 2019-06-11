Hungary inflict second defeat in a week on struggling Wales

Mate Patkai raced onto Adam Szalai’s lay-off to drill the winner home with 10 minutes left. They lead the group with nine points from four games, three ahead of second-placed Slovakia.

Ryan Giggs’s side, beaten 2-1 by Croatia on Saturday, saw their best chance fall to Gareth Bale in the second half but the Real Madrid striker produced a tame finish that failed to trouble goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

The Euro 2016 semi-finalists are fourth with three points from three games, six points behind the Hungarians.

Marek Hamsik became Slovakia’s all-time top scorer when he struck twice in a 5-1 away win at Azerbaijan. He scored his 24th goal to overtake previous record holder Robert Vitek.

