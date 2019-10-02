Hurt Vertonghen backs Spurs to respond to Bayern humiliation

Tottenham suffered their heaviest home defeat in Europe as former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry struck four goals to send a message to the other teams in the competition.

"I feel extremely hurt, ashamed, all negative thoughts are going through my head, it's embarrassing to stand in front of you guys," Vertonghen, 32, told talkSPORT.

"This is a bad incident but this group is together. We have to stay together. We will turn this around. I'm not walking away from this... we have to take responsibility and we will."

Tottenham, runners-up to Liverpool in the Champions League last season, have struggled for consistency and Tuesday's defeat followed a 2-2 stalemate at Olympiakos Piraeus in their Group B opener last month.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were knocked out of the League Cup in the third round by League Two (fourth tier) Colchester United last month and sit sixth in the Premier League with 11 points from seven games.

But Belgium international Vertonghen believes they can turn their fortunes around starting with Saturday's league clash at 16th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion and had a message for fans.

"Keep supporting us. I believe we have the people in the team to overcome this situation," he added.

"The next game is in the league on Saturday and that can be a good chances to get rid of this feeling." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)