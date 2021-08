Football

'I am here to win' - Tammy Abraham impressed by Jose Mourinho's vision for AS Roma after joining from Chelsea

“Luckily for me I spoke to Jose and Tiago before coming here. They told me the ambition of the club, what they want from the club and how they see the club moving forward. I am very ambitious myself and when I see a vision and believe in the vision, I will give my all. I am here to win," said Tammy Abraham after arriving at Roma.

