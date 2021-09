Football

"I am immensely proud" - Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski reacts to winning Golden Shoe 2021

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski: "I have to honestly say that I am immensely proud. I'm very satisfied. In the season when I scored that historic number of goals - 41 goals - there was a moment when for the first time I didn't think I could do it - because of the time when I was injured. But then I just thought about it for a moment. I am so near to that record!"

00:02:10, an hour ago