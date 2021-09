Football

'I am in love!' - Pep Guardiola lauds 'exceptional' Marco Verratti after PSG win over Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager: "I'm in love! He's an exceptional player because he is under pressure and he has the calm to have one extra touch and in that moment he creates extra passes behind our midfield players. I know the character and personality that he has and he did it again. I am happy he's back from his injury and yeah, exceptional player."

