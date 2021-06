Football

'I am to blame' - Frank De Boer takes responsibility for Netherlands Euros exit to Czech Republic

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer accepts responsibility for his side's exit from Euro 2020 with their 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic in Budapest on Saturday. The sides were evenly matched up to half time, but then the Dutch were dealt a blow when Matthijs de Ligt was sent off in the 55th minute.

00:01:00, 2 hours ago