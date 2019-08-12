United signed Maguire for £80 million, a world record for a defender, with the 26-year-old now the most expensive defender in world football.

He impressed as United emphatically beat Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Maguire impressing on his debut. And Pogba spoke of highly of Maguire post-match, crediting him for his leadership skills.

He told French reporters: “I call him 'The Beast'.

Video - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United were lucky in first half against Chelsea 00:22

“We talked about controlling the defence well and he has a good understanding with Victor [Lindelof]. It was a very good match to start with from the whole team.

“In the first half, we were dominated in terms of chances and possession, but we reacted in the second. Our changes enabled us to take over. We were better in possession and in terms of chances.

“We were lucky to have the lead through the penalty in the first half, but after a bad start, we finished the match well. We are satisfied with our performance.”