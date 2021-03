Football

'I can't have that on zero' – Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to score at a World Cup for Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played in two World Cup finals - in 2002 and 2006 - and never scored a goal. He wants to fill that gap on his bulging resume. "I have one thing with World Cups and it's that I have never scored a goal in the World Cup finals, so that's something I have to beat. I can't have that on zero."

00:00:20, 2 hours ago