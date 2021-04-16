Jose Mourinho says he "couldn’t care less" what Paul Pogba had to say about him after the Manchester United midfielder’s criticism of his former manager.

Pogba and Mourinho fell out towards the end of their time together at Old Trafford, with a damning training video at the time showing the extent of the acrimony between them.

Premier League 'Like they don't exist anymore' - Pogba hits out at Mourinho’s treatment of players 14 HOURS AGO

"Once I had a great relationship with Mourinho," Pogba told Sky Sports. "Everybody saw that and the next day you don't know what happened.

"That's the strange thing I had with Mourinho and I cannot explain to you because even I don't know."

Asked about Pogba’s comments after Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday, Mourinho told Sky Sports: "I would like to say that I couldn't care less with what he says.

"I am not interested at all."

Tottenham were beaten last weekend by Manchester United and the draw against Everton leaves them with a slim chance of making the top four in the Premier League this season.

"What I have now with Ole is different because he wouldn't go against the players," said Pogba.

"Maybe Ole wouldn't pick them, but it's not like he puts them on the side like they don't exist any more. That's the difference between Mourinho and Ole."

Mourinho said he wants to be “optimistic” that the injury won’t be serious as Spurs prepare for the Carabao Cup final next weekend.

Football Tottenham, Dulux, and a day for the ages on Football Twitter – The Warm-Up 15 HOURS AGO