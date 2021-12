Football

'I couldn't say no to Manchester United' - Ralf Rangnick explains making move to Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick: "Here now we are talking about six and a half months, so we only have one-third of the games played and, as you all know, we have agreed on a two-year advisory role after those six and a half months and in the end, to be honest, if a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role you cannot possibly turn it down."

00:02:10, 42 minutes ago