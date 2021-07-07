Football

'I cried tears of sadness and happiness at the same time' - Manuel Locatelli after beating Spain

'I cried tears of sadness and happiness at the same time' said Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli after reaching the Euro 2020 final by beating Spain on penalties on Tuesday. He said: "Today, I cried tears of sadness and happiness at the same time. At the end of the match, I was in such a moment that I did not even recognise myself. I was nervous and excited at the same time."

