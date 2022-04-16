Ralf Rangnick has said he has 'no regret's over taking the Manchester United job and would 'do it again'.

Rangnick was appointed interim boss at Old Trafford following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, but despite early hype around his appointment, the German has failed to turn around the club's fortunes.

They sit seventh in the league, six points behind fourth place, and face another season without silverware after being knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Some two dozen supporters also gathered to protest outside the club's Carrington training ground on Friday.

But Rangnick insisted that, despite a tumultuous time in charge, that he is happy he took on the challenge.

"No regrets whatsoever," he said. "I would do it over and over again.

"As a manager you always have to question what you could have done better but I have no regrets [about taking the job].

"We are all aware it's not an easy squad and the whole situation was not easy or I would not be sitting here and Ole would probably still be here.

"We have shown in the past couple of months we were able to raise the level but not in the same sustainable way that I would have wished. That's the reason I'm not happy at all with what we've achieved so far."

Rangnick was appointed interim boss until the end of the season but didn't rule out taking the job on a permanent basis.

