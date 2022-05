Football

'I deserve to fight for a trophy' - Antonio Conte on Tottenham pursuit for trophies and Premier League battle

Antonio Conte: "It would be very important because I repeat and I think that I deserve to try to fight for to win trophy and to fight for something important, not to only for sixth or seventh or eighth place, fifth place and if you have a fantastic season for the fourth placa on all is all it is what I repeat is my ambition."

