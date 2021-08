Football

'I didn’t say that in 2 years I am going' - Pep Guardiola denies he is planning to leave Manchester City

“After Manchester City I will take a break, that is for sure. It can be in one month, in two months, two years, three years, five years. Today I do not have reasons to leave. I am more than committed to this season, we are going to try and play better. I didn’t say that in two years I am going to finish my career.”

