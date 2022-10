Football

‘I didn’t teach him’ - Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Erling Haaland after hat-trick in Manchester derby

"I didn’t teach him" - Pep Guardiola pays tribute to Man City striker Erling Haaland after his hat-trick in the Manchester derby against Man Utd. The Norwegian striker scored his third treble of the season - and took his goal tally for the club to 17 in just 11 appearances - as City thrashed United in the EPL.

00:01:40, 2 hours ago