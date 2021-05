Football

'I don't expect him to be ready' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still not confident about Harry Maguire

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he doesn't expect captain Harry Maguire to be fit to face Villarreal in the Europa League final. Maguire missed the final Premier League match of the season and with their position secure Solskjaer was able to make a number of changes, giving young players a chance to impress.

