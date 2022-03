Football

'I don't have capacity for all these scenarios' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool chasing quadruple

Jurgen Klopp: "I don't have enough capacity for all these different scenarios so I don't really think about it. The only thing we prepare and the only thing I do is to think about West Ham, then Inter, then Brighton and whatever. And they're all so difficult to play. So I cannot think about what we can win in the end with it, I just can't."

00:01:42, an hour ago