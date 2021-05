Football

'I don't think we'll see him in Gdansk' -Ole Gunnar Solskjaer not confident on Harry Maguire fitness

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he will give Harry Maguire until the last session to make it for the Europa Leauge final but he did admit that right now things were not looking hopeful. Solskjaer said that Maguire was walking but walking is a long way from running ahead of the Villarreal match.

00:00:28, an hour ago