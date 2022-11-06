Football

'I don’t like to say it, but Arsenal are top team now' - Chelsea boss Graham Potter on Mikel Arteta's side

Chelsea suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats after Graham Potter's side succumbed to a 4-1 loss at his former club Brighton last week and a 1-0 loss against Arsenal on Sunday. Arsenal were in control for most of the game. Gabriel's second-half goal was enough to keep Mikel Arteta's team top of the league table after a performance that was more dominant than the scoreline might suggest.

00:01:03, 38 minutes ago