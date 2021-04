Football

'I feel supported by Kroenkes' - Mikel Arteta gives his support to Arsenal owner after fan protest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave his backing to owner Stan Kroenke and his son Josh on Wednesday as protesting 'Gunners' fans call for the Americans to sell the North London club. Arsenal fans have called for Kroenke to sell the club following his involvement in the failed bid to create a European Super League.

00:00:54, an hour ago