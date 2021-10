Football

'I got info on Brugge from Vinnie Kompany' - Pep Guardiola reveals secret weapon

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, revealed how his team were able to dominate play in their 5-1 thrashing of Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. "I'm revealing a secret. I spoke with Vinnie (Vincent) Kompany, he gave me some good tricks to ... no ... I got info from him because he knows Brugge better than me," said Guardiola.

00:00:41, an hour ago