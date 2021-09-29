Football

'I had to celebrate' - Mauricio Pochettino delighted by Lionel Messi's debut PSG goal against Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino, Paris Saint-Germain head coach: "For many years I watched (Lionel) Messi scoring goals, always with the opposite team. The first (goal) for our side, for my side, well I had to celebrate it, I am sorry. Well, when you get good results there's a tendency to highlight the positive things. Obviously we are happy with the win and these three points."

