'I have a lot of respect for Thomas' - Pep Guardiola praises Tuchel Chelsea success

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has nothing but praise for his Chelsea counterpart Thomas Tuchel, since he took over the London club. Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in January and has transformed the club, leading them to the Champions League and FA Cup finals.

