Football

'I have big belief in this group of players' - Brentford boss Thomas Frank thrilled with performance in Arsenal win

"We deserved to win the game," Brentford boss Thomas Frank was overjoyed as his side kicked off thier Premier League campaign with a win over Arsenal. "We were unbelievably aggressive in the high pressure, and pressed with massive intensity throughout the game. The fans were electric and created an unbelievable atmosphere."

00:01:57, 39 minutes ago