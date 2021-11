Football

'I have felt calm all week' - Michael Carrick just focused on Chelsea

Michael Carrick said on Friday that Manchester United's players have the ability to adapt to any type of coach ahead of Ralf Rangnick's expected arrival at Old Trafford. United have been in discussions with the 63-year-old German, whose appointment as interim manager until the end of the season could be confirmed over the weekend.

00:01:19, 16 minutes ago