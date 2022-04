Football

'I have nothing to do with Ballon d'Or nominations' - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool star Sadio Mane

Jurgen Klopp: "Sadio is an outstanding player. I have nothing to do with the Ballon d'Or nominations. I don't understand it 100 percent. He is world class. He again played a really good game for us but I have no idea, I don't know how you come with that question with the season not even over. Sadio wants to help the team and that's what I love most about it."

00:00:53, 2 hours ago