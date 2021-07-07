Football

'I have to deliver' - Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann keen to repay club's five-year faith with success

New Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann keen to repay the German giants faith in him with success over the next five years. ''Of course (the five-year commitment from the club) means a lot to you. That is early praise of course but it's also a situation I want to do justice to. It is a very good feeling to feel that confidence. But it makes me also feel that I have to deliver."

