'I know what I said' - Ralf Rangnick corrects journalist on his ambitions at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick corrects journalist on his ambitions at United. Rangnick: "I exactly know what I said, I said, with a twinkle in my eye, that maybe at one stage at the end of the season, I might recommend myself to the club in my role as an adviser. This is exactly what I said."

