'I like to win, so does Mourinho' - new signing Paulo Dybala presented by Roma

Three weeks after his contract expired at Juventus, Paulo Dybala has agreed a three-year deal with AS Roma. The Argentine is Roma's second high-profile signing of the summer after Nemanja Matic joined on a one-year deal from Manchester United. Dybala scored 115 goals across all competitions in seven seasons at Juventus, helping the Bianconeri to 12 trophies — including five Serie A titles.

00:01:33, an hour ago