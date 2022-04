Football

'I'll go to the Maldives league' - Pep Guardiola jokes about Manchester City TV fixture pile-up

Pep Guardiola: "Whatever they want, no play problem at all. Otherwise, if I'm not satisfied I go home, I won't be manager of Manchester City. I'll go to another league, I'll go to the Maldives league and play one game a week and so comfortable. Under the coconuts and it will be perfect! But this is not the case so don't ask any more of that."

