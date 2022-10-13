Football

'I'm angry and upset' - Xavi reacts as Barcelona's draw with Inter jeopardises Champions League progression

Reaction from Xavi Hernandez after Barcelona couldn't get the victory they needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won't make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help Barcelona salvage a 3-3 draw in a thrilling back-and-forth match against Inter on Wednesday.

00:01:38, 21 minutes ago