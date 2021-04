Football

'I'm fully responsible' - Mikel Arteta offers apology to fans after humiliating defeat by Liverpool

Mikel Arteta says he won't make any excuses for Arsenal's performance in their 3-0 Premier League loss to Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Arsenal boss says they were outplayed by Liverpool across the board and he can only accept responsibility. He also apologised to the club's fans for Arsenal's poor showing.

00:00:27, 16 hours ago