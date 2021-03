Football

'I'm happy Kylian Mbappe is French' - Didier Deschamps on PSG star

Didier Deschamps insists that, despite a dip in form, Kylian Mbappe remains one of the best players in the world, adding that he was delighted the 22-year-old Paris Saint Germain forward was French.

00:00:27, 2 hours ago