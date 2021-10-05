Football

'I'm happy that they are back' - Brazil qualifying campaign boosted by simplified quarantine rules

Alex Sandro, Brazil defender: "The return of Premier-League-based players makes Brazil's national team stronger. I believe that the group of players is complete with their presence as well as players from other leagues. I am happy that they are back. Obviously, it's good if we can qualify as early as possible. Our goal is to always play to win, show our best, show everything we have been doing."

