The fourth black man to play for England, Ricky Hill speaks exclusively to Eurosport's Carrie Dunn about racism in football and his continuing fight for equality.

Ricky Hill has high praise for Raheem Sterling - not just for his achievements on the field, but for going on the record to call for more black coaches to be given opportunities in professional football.

"I'm proud of his stance - asking, 'Where are all the black managers?'" says Hill.

Football Yorke: I can’t even get an interview with Ferguson’s recommendation 09/06/2020 AT 11:41

Thank you to him for highlighting this ongoing injustice.

It's unlikely that Sterling knows that Hill - the fourth black player to be capped at senior level for England - is from his own neck of the London woods, in the borough of Brent.

And perhaps Sterling also doesn't know that Hill has been making the same call - for a better representation of black and minority ethnic coaches at the highest level of the professional game - for more than three decades.

Hill, now 61, was a fabulously classy, elegant midfielder during the 1970s and 1980s, and graced the England shirt as well as the old First Division. He has still held only one first-team management role in England - a four-month spell at Luton Town, the club where he spent most of his playing career in England, and that was 20 years ago.

He recalls a conversation he had with his old manager David Pleat, summarising his situation: "'We are the first generation of black players, becoming the first generation of black coaches, we’re unknown, and I don’t know whether the opportunities will come about in the UK.' That was [in] 1992. That’s 28 years ago."

Ricky Hill in the challenge with Paul Davis in August 1983 Image credit: Getty Images

'You could hear a pin drop'

Hill grew up in north-west London, and although he was captain of his school team, he was never picked for the borough or for the county. His tenacity and commitment to his chosen profession led to him signing schoolboy terms at Kenilworth Road in 1975, when Harry Haslam was the manager of the Second Division team. Though Luton was a welcoming environment, the same could not be said of other clubs or grounds at the time, with vicious racist abuse aimed at the few very black players on show.

Hill recalls his first away match for Luton, a trip to Turf Moor. He doesn't mention it, but the record books show that this was in August 1976, when he would have been just 17 years old.

"Many clubs we went to, the racial abuse we experienced in the late 70s was - "

He pauses.

"Something that in this modern day, it’s not really comparable. My first away game at Burnley, the crowd were all singing, ‘How much is that *** in the window?’ It was the whole crowd, this song, and I was on the field, and my team-mates would look at me, and there was a sadness in their eyes.

"It never played any part in deterring me from doing what I was doing. It was my dream. I was not going to let words affect me – whatever words they were.

In that game, I just happened to score the winning goal. It was that moment where you could hear a pin drop – the whole place just went silent. I put one hand to the sky and walked back to the centre circle. No overexuberant celebration, no running around, no pumping my chest – just dignified. That was my initiation.

"Everywhere we went during that period, into London, to Brighton, to Newcastle, there would be monkey noises, profanities, aimed at your colour."

Brian Stein and Ricky Hill with new signing Paul Walsh in 1983 Image credit: Getty Images

If Hill's family weren't watching him in those early days, he would likely be the only black man in the ground. Later, he was joined in the first-team squad by other young black players - he frequently mentions his near-contemporary Brian Stein, who also grew up in the London borough of Brent, and signed professional terms after success with non-league Edgware Town.

"I never felt isolated," he adds. "It didn’t affect me emotionally or mentally. I’d seen so many people not given an opportunity because of the colour of their skin that I wasn’t going to let words affect me. It gave me more of a fuel to excel."

'When are you going to sell me your boy Hill?'

Hill's ability was recognised at the highest level when he achieved his ambition of playing for England under new manager Bobby Robson. He won three caps during his career - two as substitute, and one from the start against West Germany at Wembley in October 1982.

"I was very proud that Mr Robson thought enough of me to make me one of his first caps he dished out as manager," he says. "Latterly, I found out from David Pleat that Bobby Robson, while he was manager at Ipswich, would put his arm around him and say, ‘When are you going to sell me your boy Hill?’ To know that he was an admirer was fantastic, and he proved it by inviting me into that first squad, picking me for the West Germany game, and I’m disappointed by not being able to have more international caps.

"Bobby always preferred a 4-4-2 formation, and I’d never played that, I always played 4-3-3. Even on my debut at Wembley, he said to me, ‘Ricky, I know you don’t play this position for your club, but would you mind playing there? You can do a job for us there, can’t you?’

"I said, ‘Of course, Mr Robson, I would love to do it.’

"I think from a tactical perspective, I’m not sure he would trust me enough to play central in a two, but the right-sided player he always had someone who was an outside-right, an up-and-down outside-right as opposed to me being an inside-to-out right-sided midfielder at that point in my career."

'That's no opportunity'

Though Hill did not fulfil one of his other dreams - of playing in an FA Cup final - he did play in two League Cup finals before leaving Luton in the summer of 1989, spending a short time in France with Le Havre, and then returning to England to reunite with David Pleat at Leicester City for a handful of matches. In 1992 he began his coaching career, working with the famous Tampa Bay Rowdies and picking up the award of coach of the year. He went on to coach junior levels at Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield Wednesday before sitting in the hotseat back at Luton Town in 2000.

By that time, the Hatters were in the third tier of English football - the old Second Division. They had a new chairman in charge, and former manager Lennie Lawrence left his role in July 2000. Hill was appointed a week later, and oversaw 17 league matches before leaving the job in November, with Luton 23rd in the table.

"I felt it wasn’t an ideal situation because of the club’s circumstances – they’d been stripped of a lot of things and been on a downward spiral," he recalls. "Me coming back to the club, it might re-energise it, give the fans a boost, the old nostalgic feeling of great times gone by. The reality is and was: I’m only one person, and I’m not playing any more.

Ricky Hill as Luton Town manager in 2000 Image credit: Getty Images

"I went in there with my eyes open, expecting that it would take time - as any industry, you go in and a business has been in hard times, there’s a lot of infighting, turmoil, stripping of resources. You think, 'OK, I understand that, we can build bridges and move things slowly bit by bit and get back to where we want to be, but it’s not going to happen tomorrow.' There’s the old adage, you can’t judge a manager until he’s created his own side. But yet I was judged with an inherited side that was woefully short of experience in a number of areas, had been woefully short of experience over a long period - 15 out of 19 pros were home-grown players. [When I was a player] I was the only apprentice out of 23 that played more than two games for Luton’s first team yet here there were 15 catapulted to first-team status. How many of these could really be at the level required for progress to happen?

"The messages I was relaying were not really embraced…you go in and it’s not always going to be open arms, I’m the new guy coming in, they’re waiting to see what my methods are, but at the same time I would expect everyone to give me the respect required and allow me to establish my stamp on the new era. Results didn’t go very well, but after I left, and prior to my arrival, they still didn’t go very well.

"I didn’t enter into an organisation that was flying and destroy everything that was done. On the contrary, I was trying to establish what is now considered to be the modern way a football club is run. I’m not being critical of the previous managers - if you don’t have the resource and the support and the players, then they would have to cut their cloth accordingly. But that doesn’t stop me from implementing what I see are the right things – twice daily sessions when required, proper diet, a whole holistic development programme that Chris Ramsey and I were running. I snatched him away from his job as south-east regional director of coaching for England to come along as my assistant, the first-ever all-black management team in the UK. It just so happened he’s black, he’s a great coach, he was the most qualified coach at that time. I felt I had the right person with me and that we would make a difference in getting the club moving in the right direction.

"Four months, I would say that’s no opportunity, hand on heart."

'Have a conversation'

Although Hill believes he could and should have been a successful coach elsewhere in England, he has never since been given the opportunity - although he has continued to gather trophies abroad, returning to the Tampa Bay Rowdies from 2011 and 2014, and before that in Trinidad and Tobago with San Juan Jabloteh. He began to campaign for something like the Rooney Rule in England back in 2004, calling for qualified black and minority ethnic coaches to be given an interview for vacant roles. He points out that if you are in a room with decision-makers, you can put your case and persuade them that you are the best person for the job. Without that access - if the decision-makers simply draw on their existing network of contacts - you are already at a disadvantage.

"Do they have what it takes to command a team, to be the face of an organisation, to articulate in the right manner, to be able to rally the troops when necessary? All these subjective things, which we will never know – they’re all in the decision-makers’ minds.

Even though in my estimation I’m just a coach, in the eyes of the world I’m a black coach, and there are so few of us that the relative success that we do have should be recognised to some degree.

"The [FA's] slogan Football - For All really doesn’t apply beyond a certain point where black people are concerned," he adds. "We are OK to play, we’re loved, we’re embraced, we’re needed, we’re valued – but that love and value and appreciation and care hasn’t been really extended to us beyond our playing careers.

"Those of us who want to become coaches in this country, we’re not being treated fairly. Let’s see if we can redress that by putting in place something that doesn’t commit anyone to giving anyone a job – it allows them to have a conversation. The naysayers will say, 'If someone knows what they want beforehand, that’s just a waste of time.'

"Well, I would say to that, that might be the case but at the same time it opens their eyes to alternatives to the person they believe is nailed on. If the nailed-on person doesn’t do so well, they might reflect back on the interview the BAME candidate was given, and might say, 'OK, let’s get him back in,' and he might get the job at that second opportunity."

Hill reveals exclusively to Eurosport that with the backing of the PFA and Gordon Taylor he has just accepted a job as director of youth development for the Jamaican Football Federation. Although the coronavirus pandemic means he cannot currently travel, it will ultimately mean that he will be away from home once more, and he is quick to thank his wife and children for their support: "They've gone through all the ups and downs of my life with me and never wavered, never flinched."

'Platitudes and rhetoric aren't enough'

He will continue to battle for fairer representation for black coaches in England - and says that corporate sponsors, so quick to associate themselves with the game, need to do better and encourage clubs and governing bodies to do better as well.

"I’m calling upon the sponsors of the game - who claim to uphold the values and ethics of inclusion and diversity and no discrimination," he says. "I call upon them, who are funding the football fraternity, to ask the question – is your organisation reflective of our organisation? If they don’t, then you are complicit, because you are funding them to keep the status quo."

He points to players such as Dwight Yorke and Sol Campbell, who have spoken about ttheir own difficulties making a mark in coaching - a whole generation on from Hill's era.

If the sponsors really care about BAME involvement in the beautiful game, in this inclusive world we live in, then platitudes and rhetoric are no longer enough. It’s gone beyond that time now. I shouldn’t be having this conversation yet again to see a significant change. I’m not advocating that people get jobs they’re not worthy of. I’m advocating a fair opportunity to go for the job. Judge me on what my capabilities are, not the colour of my skin.

"I will never stop hoping that there will be fairness and a consciousness that suddenly arises in everybody who are in the positions of power - in that structure whereby systemic racism has been involved over many years. Until they show, not just talk, but show by their actions that we are included and that black lives do matter, then I will always have that question-mark there."

He talks about the current protests, triggered by George Floyd's death in police custody in the USA, and reflects:

All we are asking is, if our lives matter, then why are we continually denied the equal amount of resources afforded to other races in order to help change and address the historical disadvantages in terms of investment into schools, housing, universities, employment, leisure facilities, opportunities, and the chance to elevate oneself and families through access, inclusion, support, economic development and respect."

And even though Hill is making the same arguments that he has put forward for the last three decades, he does still sound hopeful of progress.

"I’m forever an optimist," he agrees. "I come from a family and journey and history that have always tried to do what’s right, been unafraid of any challenge or obstacle that’s been put in front of them, that’s come to this country with nothing, not been accepted warmly initially but was able to integrate and bring our great values and our qualities that we have brought to enrich the UK.

"I still believe that from a football stance, there has to be more inclusion and a place for more black managers and coaches, not just because they’re black but because they’re good. They have just as much potential as any white coach or Asian coach.

"For that potential not to be recognised in 2020 is antiquated."

Football Unloved Coppa Italia enjoys a moment in the spotlight 42 MINUTES AGO