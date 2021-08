Football

'I'm looking forward to Lukaku vs Van Dijk' - Thomas Tuchel revved up for Chelsea's battle with Liverpool

“I am looking forward to that battle. It is not only Van Dijk against Lukaku, it is Liverpool against Chelsea. For Romelu it is a big challenge. He has had one game with us which was pretty impressive, we are now working on the details and adapting. We knew when we signed him we would get an experienced big-game player. He will have a good match tomorrow.”

00:01:11, 14 minutes ago