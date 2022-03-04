Football

I'm not like Ted Lasso says new Leeds boss - before sounding just like him

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch said at his official presentation that there is "probably a stigma" around United States managers plying their trade at European football clubs, and joked that shows like the Apple TV series Ted Lasso - which is about an American coach who lacks knowledge in managing a British football club - have likely contributed to that derogatory viewpoint being held.

00:01:07, 4 minutes ago