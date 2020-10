Football

‘I'm not one of these that really go into all these mind games’ - Solskjaer on Mourinho

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Tottenham's Harry Kane and Jose Mourinho ahead of their Premier League encounter on Sunday at Old Trafford. Spurs coach Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018, winning a League Cup and a Europa League during his tenure.

00:00:36, 42 views, an hour ago