Football

'I'm sick of these situations' - Jurgen Klopp on Arteta spat and 'impressive' Liverpool win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called the 4-0 demolition of Arsenal "an impressive result" as his side returned to winning ways. The turning point appeared to be the off-field incident between Klopp and Mikel Arteta, who argued about a Sadio Mane challenge before being separated by their respective coaching teams. Klopp said he was "sick" of the Senegal international being unfairly targeted.

00:01:15, an hour ago