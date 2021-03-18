Lionesses striker Bethany England has admitted that she nearly gave up football in her younger years - and credits her mum for talking her round.

“We’ve never been a massive football family - my mum probably just about knows the offside rule, but the way that she has worked endless jobs and the graft she has put in has really helped me realise to never give up," the Chelsea forward told the See Sporty Be Sporty podcast

“There was a time in my life which was difficult. I nearly did quit football, and to think that I could have quit before actually achieving my dreams, I don’t think I would have been able to live with that, so I owe a lot to my mum for that.”

The 26-year-old began her elite career with the famous Doncaster Rovers Belles before switching to Chelsea in 2016, but also found herself sent out on loan at both clubs to gain more experience.

Beth England and Sophie Ingle of Chelsea Image credit: Getty Images

As a junior, she played for boys' teams in her native Barnsley alongside her twin sister, and not even heavy defeats put her off the game.

“We lost 22-0 or something ridiculous like that [in my first game]," she added. "Even though we got absolutely battered I just remember asking ‘when’s the next game?’ I just really fell in love with the game.”

Last year's Barclays FA WSL player of the year, England is now a Lionesses squad regular and has helped Emma Hayes's Chelsea to the title as well as League Cup and FA Cup triumphs during her tenure.

