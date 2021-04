Football

'I never liked SL concept' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer supports fans European Super League protest

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it very clear on Friday that he was not a supporter of the recently mooted Super League. Manchester United manager Solskjaer added that the controversial plans, which were subsequently shelved, for the creation of the European Super League "in a strange sort of way, brought the football pyramid together."

