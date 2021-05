Football

'I never said he could not be picked' Didier Deschamps on Karim Benzema's recall to France's Euro 2020 squad

France coach Didier Deschamps recalled forward Karim Benzema after nearly six years out of the national team for his alleged part in a “sex tape" scandal, selecting the Real Madrid star in his squad for the European Championship.

00:00:27, 2 hours ago