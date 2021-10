Football

'I respect Ronald Koeman very much' - Diego Simeone on facing Barcelona with under fire boss

Diego Simeone: "I'm nobody to judge absolutely nothing about it. I respect Koeman very much, he's proved to have a strong personality and, as a colleague, I wish him the best. Regarding the transition they might be going through, to be honest we're very busy with ourselves, we have enough on our plate as to worry about what's happening to some other team."

00:01:36, 01/10/2021 at 13:45